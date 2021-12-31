Delhi’s Daily Covid Figure Crosses 1,000-Mark After 7 Months

Coronavirus: While Delhi and Mumbai posted peak peaks, numbers showed slight increases in other cities including Gurgaon, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. New Delhi: The number of new Covid cases in Delhi has surpassed 1000 cases after 7 months, reaching 1,313 cases, up 42% compared to the figure a day earlier.

The positive rate reached 1.73%, according to data from the Ministry of Health. No new deaths have been reported. As of May 26, the nation’s capital has reported 1,491 cases with a 1.93% positivity rate and 130 deaths.

The national capital recorded 923 cases of coronavirus as of Wednesday, an 86% jump from Tuesday and the highest since May 30.

Thursday spiked as the government wrote to eight states, urging them to act immediately to control sudden spikes in some cities.

While Delhi and Mumbai post the highest peaks, figures show increases in other cities.

Ahmedabad, Rajkot and Surat from Gujarat have reported a sudden case of Covid in the past two weeks.

Ranchi from Jharkhand, City of Bengaluru from Karnataka, Gurgaon from Haryana, Chennai from Tamil Nadu, Mumbai from Maharashtra, Mumbai Suburban, Pune, Thane and Nagpur and Kolkata from West Bengal also reported spike and significant increases during the same period. space, said the Center.

The Union Health Ministry has recommended that affected countries take immediate action to step up testing, trace contacts, and ensure appropriate isolation or isolation of those with test results. positive, and accelerate vaccination.

He also advises setting up containment and buffer zones and keeping hospitals and Covid centers ready for any emergencies.

Data has shown that the average daily increase in Covid around this time period was almost 21% faster than the second wave in March-April.

The seven-day moving average showed the number of cases. drop from 56 to 199. Today’s numbers will push the ratio further north.

Earlier this week, Delhi imposed a series of restrictions as part of the Yellow Alert in the city’s phase four response action plan or GRAP developed in anticipation of a potentially third wave. may happen.

Shopping malls, restaurants, shops, cinemas, spas and gyms have been closed. The same goes for schools and colleges. Private offices are allowed to operate at 50% capacity from 9am to 5pm.