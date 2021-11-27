Delhi air quality continues to deteriorate; Noida, Gurgaon is “very bad”Delhi Pollution: PM10 scored a 360 at 7:50 in a very bad category and a PM 2.5 rating of 386 in a very bad category. Gurugram and Noida scored AQIs of 355 and 391, respectively, in the “very bad” category.

New Delhi: The Capital’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped to 386 in the Very Bad category this morning, according to the Air Quality Weather Forecast and Research System (SAFAR). PM10 was scored as 360 in the Very Bad category and PM 2.5 as 386 in the Very Bad category at 7:50 AM.

Gurugram and Noida scored AQIs of 355 and 391, respectively, in the “very bad” category.

SAFAR reported that everyone may experience a significant increase in health effects and respiratory disease.

“The percentage of pollutants associated with burning stumps (274 points) is 8% of PM2.5 in Delhi. Mixed bed height and wind are key air quality control factors. SAFAR predicted that the AQI would improve significantly from the 29th due to strong wind speed. According to the

SAFAR, air quality is expected to deteriorate further with an AQI of 428 in the ‘heavy’ category. smog. I have breathing problems. Every year we see the burning of rice in neighboring countries. If that is the case, the government must take strong action,” said Smita, a Delhi resident.

Another Vijay Sharma resident added, “The pollution has reduced cycling time, but now this place looks like a gas chamber.” The

AQI ranges from 0 to 50 “good”, 51 and 100 – “moderate”, 101 and 200 – “moderate”, 201 and 300 – “bad”, 301 and 400 – “very bad”, and 401 and 500 – “severe” “.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has decided to once again reintroduce the ban on the construction and demolition of buildings, following the direction of the Supreme Court. On November 22, the ban on house construction and demolition was lifted due to improved air quality. Physical education at

schools, colleges and other educational institutions will resume on Monday.

Truck bans, except for those involved in essential services, will last until December 3rd.