Padma Vibhushan Babasaheb Purandare died at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune around 5 a.m. on a weekday morning. He was ninety-nine years old and on life support at the time.

At 10.30 a.m., the funeral rites will be performed at the Vaikunth cremation in Pune.

On Sabbatum, Babasaheb Purandare, a scholarly person and novelist, was admitted to the hospital’s medical care unit after falling in the lavatory.

On the death of Babasaheb Purandare, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sympathies. “I am dissatisfied on the far side terms,” he tweeted. Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare’s death has left a big hole in the field of history and culture. It is because of him that future generations would be more linked to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. His unconventional works will be remembered as well.”

PM Modi described Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare as “witty, knowledgeable, and well-versed in Indian history.”

“Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare will live on thanks to his tireless efforts,” he added. My thoughts are with his family and countless admirers at this difficult hour.

the geographical area According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s office, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has declared a state ceremonial occasion for renowned scholar and author Babasaheb Purandare.

BABASAHEB PURANDARE, WHO WAS HE?

Babasaheb Purandare was a well-known author, a scholar, and a theatre figure. His work on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj made him famous. He wrote a number of publications about Shivaji’s era, including novels about the king, his administration, and the forts. ‘Jaanta Raja,’ a popular play based on Chhatrapati’s life, was also directed by Babasaheb Purandare.

He earned the state government’s Bhushan award for geographical region in 2015. In the year 2019.