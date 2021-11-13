On the way from New Delhi to Jhansi, a Taj Express bogie catches fire.

According to railway officials, an air-conditioned coach of the Jhansi-bound 04062 Taj Super Fast (SF) Express caught fire immediately after departing from New Delhi railway station on Saturday morning.

The Taj Super Fast Express left New Delhi at 6.56 a.m. and arrived at Asaoti railway station in Haryana at 7.40 a.m., after covering around 50 kilometres of its journey.

“Smoke was seen by the station master, and the train was forced to halt,” a railway official stated.

“There was smoke owing to the break block clogging,” stated Deepak Kumar, Northern Railway’s chief public relations officer (CPRO). Between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Palwal, the train was stopped at Asaoti railway station. The fire has been put out, and all of the passengers are safe.” Officials confirmed that the train left Asaoti station at 8.30 a.m. after passing extensive technical inspections.