Chennai Live updates: Landslide in Krishnagiri district Split 32 villages; Red alert in Chennai

Chennai Live updates: Landslide in Krishnagiri district Split 32 villages; Chennai Red Alert

Chennai News Live Update: Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) has issued a Red Alert in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Ranipet districts on 18 Nov

Chennai News Updates direct: Chance of thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain in isolated areas of Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts. Thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain are also possible in isolated areas of Ranipet, Chengalpattu, Salem, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Delta, Puducherry and Karaikal districts. Light to moderate rain is likely for much of the rest of Tamil Nadu.

A landslide in Bargur in the Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu split the city from 32 villages, PTI news agency reported. Rocks and mud fell on the ghat road, affecting traffic between Anthiyur in the Erode district of Tamil Nadu and Mysore in Karnataka state via Bargur, according to the tax authority. Officials from the Roads and Forestry Departments cleared the debris.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast very heavy to very heavy rainfall in remote areas of Kanyakumari district until tomorrow. All educational institutions have received leave. The average rainfall in Tamil Nadu on Sunday was 109.53mm.

As a precaution to eliminate water borne diseases in areas flooded by heavy rains in the city in recent days, Tamil Nadu Health Department, in conjunction with Greater Chennai Corporation, has arranged mobile medical units. Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Monday kicked off the program in flooded areas such as Pulithivakkam, Senganiyamman Koil in Sholinganallur constituency. He said that through this program, medicine will be delivered to people’s homes. Thanks to the state’s flagship program “Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam”, 37 43,015 people have benefited, he said.