Hardik Pandya Clarifies ‘Rs 5 Crore Watch Seized by Airport Customs’

Mumbai: Cricketer Hardik Pandya on Tuesday denied reports that two 5 crore wristwatches were seized by him at Mumbai airport upon his return from Dubai, claiming that there was only one watch worth Price ₹ 1.5 crore has been taken for “proper valuation”.

An ANI news agency report published on Tuesday said two watches were seized by customs on Sunday night because Mr Pandya allegedly did not receive receipts for them.

Rebutting the allegation, Mr. Pandya posted a statement on Twitter saying, “I voluntarily went to the customs counter at Mumbai airport to declare the items I was carrying and pay the customs duties as requested. The information has spread. spread on social media about my customs declaration at Mumbai Airport, and I want to clarify what happened.”

“I have voluntarily declared all the items that I have purchased legally in Dubai and is ready to pay any taxes that need to be paid. In fact, the customs department requested that all purchase documents be submitted; however customs is making a proper assessment of the taxes that I have confirmed paid,” he said.

“The price of the watch is around ₹1.5 crore and not ₹5 crore according to rumors circulating on social media. I am a law-abiding citizen of the country and I respect all government agency.J has received full cooperation from Mumbai Customs Services and has assured them of my full cooperation and will provide them with all legal documents they need to solve this problem. All the allegations against me about crossing the border legally are completely baseless,” he added.

Hardik Pandya has returned from Dubai after India ended its stay at the T20 World Cup.

According to ANI, Hardik Pandya’s brother, cricketer Krunal Pandya, was also stopped at Mumbai International Airport on suspicion of possessing gold and other undisclosed valuables last year.