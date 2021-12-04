Cyclone Javad will get serious on Saturday. IMD warns of red for Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coastal areas

Friday, December 3rd: The post-monsoon season turned out to be very wet in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh and things are set to get worse as Cyclone Javad becomes increasingly violent over the coastal areas of the two states. fall. According to the latest data from the Indian Meteorological Administration (IMD)

, the low pressure over the southeastern Bay of Bengal was moving towards the Indian coast at a speed of 22 km/h and then expanded into Cyclone Storm Javad on Friday. Thanks to this cyclone, Javad became the fifth cyclone of 2021. The name coincides with Saudi Arabia’s suggestion and means “generosity” or “merciful” in Arabic.

It is located over the Midwest Bay of Bengal, 360 km southeast of Visakhapatnam in present-day Andhra Pradesh State. By Saturday, December 4, the storm is expected to escalate into a “severe cyclone storm”, approaching the beaches of northern Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha.

Interestingly, the storm may not completely cross the Andhra Pradesh-Odis coast, but it will return northeast and advance along the Odis coast, approaching Puri by Sunday afternoon. IMD expects to continue moving northeast along the coast of Odisha towards the coast of West Bengal.



Moderate rainfall is expected through Sunday as a result of cyclone Javad in the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, with occasional very heavy rainfall and very heavy rainfall in the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. Sundays and Mondays in West Bengal, Assam and Meghalaya can also experience similar conditions with occasional very strong rainfall.

Hurricane winds between 6,575 km/h and 85 km/h are expected to strike over central Bay of Bengal from the early morning of December 3, gradually increasing to 90,100 km/h, with speeds expected to continue increasing to approximately 110 km/h. . /h. Beginning on the morning of December 4th over the next 24 hours in the northwest and adjacent West Central Bay of Bengal.

Meanwhile, the gusts moving at 4555 km/h and 65 km/h are expected to start along the northern coast of Andhra Pradesh-Odishi at midnight on December 3, and gradually develop at a speed of 7080 km/h and explode up to 90 km/h. h until morning. From December 4th for the next 12 hours.

Heavy rain and strong ground winds caused an orange warning to be issued on 4 December for West Bengal in the Ganges and a red warning for coastal areas of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. Orange alerts mean people need to “prepare” for heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning, while red alerts are issued so people can “act” for inactivity.

As of December 4, most of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha are yellow and orange depending on local alerts. Red warnings have been posted in Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri Jagatsinghapur in Odisha and Shrikakulam, Visakhapatnam and Visianagaram in Andhra Pradesh.

Fishermen are advised not to go along and near the southeast and neighboring East Central Bays of Bengal, West Central and Northwest Bays of Bengal, and the North Coast on 3 December. Beach in Andhra Pradesh Odisha-West Bengal from 3 December to 5 December 2021. It is recommended that the sea return to land as soon as possible. Due to the

rain, traffic congestion is expected due to local road flooding, flooding and flooding in low-lying areas centered on the downtown area of ​​the affected area, and closure of underpasses.

To investigate the situation, Andhra Pradesh Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy met with local collectors in Shrikakulam, Visianagaram and Visakhapatnam on Thursday. Accordingly, precautionary measures were mentioned and officials were encouraged to set up relief camps where necessary, to be vigilant in low-lying areas and to take all necessary measures.

The government of Odisha has asked the coastal government to evacuate kutch houses and people living in the lowlands. Evacuation procedures will begin this afternoon and end tomorrow at noon. According to Special Assistance Commissioner P.K. N, people will be relocated to safer buildings, including a cyclone center in the nearby area.

Rain will continue through the 5th in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Ganges West Bengal. From December 6, cyclone precipitation is expected to shift northeast. Moderate rainfall is expected in parts of Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura.