`The Omicron Variant’ film poster goes viral on social media, netizens believe it’s legit 1963 film

Last year, in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak, netizens discovered the movie ‘Contagian’ (2011), a kind of déjà vu. The film is about an unknown virus fueling a global pandemic and a group of medical professionals spending their time. At the time, I found this movie the most interesting. Now that the world is once again ruled by a virus and Omicrons are floating in our heads, netizens have unearthed a poster for a 1963 Italian movie. The film, entitled Omicron Variant, caught the attention of many. More than just a movie, the slogan makes everyone talk about it. It reads, “The day the Earth was turned into cemetery”.



Netizens are freaking out over it. Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma also shared the poster on his Twitter timeline writing, “Believe it or faint ..This film came In 1963 ..Check the tagline.” Actor Gautam Rode too shared it. “What are the odds… this movie released in 1963! #OmicronVariant,” he wrote.



Some also tried to debunk the myths. Although the poster is not genuine, netizens are claiming that the variant of Omicron looks like a sci-fi movie. According to IMDb, the film was released in 1963 and an alien possessing an Earthling body follows him to learn about the planet so that his race can take over. Directed by Hugo Gregoretti, the film stars Renato Salvatori, Rosemary Dexter and Franco Lucci. Speaking of the

virus, there have been confirmed cases of Omicron infection in India. The United Health Department said Thursday that two cases of omicron were confirmed in Karnataka.



“Both are from South Africa. “Their contacts have already been established and are being monitored,” said Balaam Bhargava, director of the Indian Medical Research Council (IMRC).

“So far, all omicron cases have been mild. In all of these cases, no serious symptoms from Omicron infection were observed at home and abroad,” said the Ministry of Health.