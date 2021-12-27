Elderly people need a medical certificate for booster shots, the list includes 20 types of comorbidities: RS Sharma

Dr RS Sharma, chief executive officer of the National Health Service, told News18.com that elderly people who are eligible for the Covid19 booster shot, also known as the “preventive dose,” will need proof. medical receipt. CoWIN Platform. .

. He also announced the vaccination of 1518-year-old children from January 3.

“Eligible seniors will need a medical certificate to prove their comorbidities. We will be following the same list of comorbidities that were published when the vaccination campaign was rolled out for 45 to 59 year olds,” Dr Sharma told News18.com. “The process is the same as before, but for a different age group.”

Sharma is credited with creating CoWIN, the software considered the backbone of the Covid19 vaccination campaign in India.

The government will allow booster doses based on 20 specific comorbidities, including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, stem cell transplants, kidney disease or on dialysis, cirrhosis, cancer, erythrocytosis sickle cell and current long-term use of steroids or immunosuppressants.

Certificate of Comorbidities, signed by any approved physician, may be uploaded to CoWIN 2.0 by the beneficiary during self-registration, or the beneficiary may bring a hard copy to the centers vaccination center.

Sharma told News18.com that the sign-up process is kept easy for kids. “Anyone of the eligible age group can register on CoWIN and schedule a shoot. “