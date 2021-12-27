PM Modi kicks off hydroelectric project worth 11,000 crore in Himachal today

Built at a cost of 7,000 crore, the Renukaji Dam will make full use of the hydroelectric potential of the Himalayas to benefit the national capital Delhi, which can receive a water supply of around 500 million cubic meters per year. five. On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, where he will inaugurate and lay the groundwork for hydroelectric projects worth more than 11,000 crore. Among these is the Renukaji Dam project, which has been stalled for about three decades. According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the completion of the 40-megawatt hydropower project was made possible only through the collective efforts of six states – Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Delhi – at the request of the government. central authority. . Built at a cost of 7,000 crore, the Renukaji Dam will make full use of the hydroelectric potential of the Himalayas to benefit the national capital Delhi, which can receive a water supply of around 500 million cubic meters per year. five. Prime Minister Modi will also lay the groundwork for the Luhri Hydropower Project Phase 1, a 210 megawatt dam built at a cost of more than 1,800 crore and expected to generate more than 750 million units of electricity annually. According to PMO, the support of a modern and reliable network will also benefit surrounding countries in the region.

In addition, the prime minister will also lay the groundwork for the Dhaulasidh hydroelectric project on Monday, the first of its kind in the Hamirpur district of the state. “The 66 MW project will be built at a cost of more than 680 crore,” reads an official press release. “This will lead to the production of more than 300 million units of electricity per year.”

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate the SawraKuddu hydropower project. “The 111 MW project was built at a cost of approximately 2,080 yen crore,” the statement added. “This will result in the production of more than 380 million units of electricity per year and help the state generate more than 120 crore worth of revenue per year.”

Finally, Prime Minister Modi will preside over the second inauguration of the Himachal Pradesh Global Investors Conference on Monday. The meeting, according to the PMO, is expected to spur investment in the region through the launch of projects worth around 28,000 crore.