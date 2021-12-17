MG Motor Becomes First Automaker in India to Launch its Own NFT – Details Here

MG Motor India has announced its entry into non-financial tokens (NFTs). The British brand thus became the first automaker to launch an NFT collection in India. The MG NFT collection will go on sale on December 28th at 12:00 noon and consist of 1,111 digital creatives as part of the launch collection. The

automaker will showcase its first NFTs on the KoineArtth NgageN platform designed specifically for MG trading. NFT MG is divided into four “C” segments: Collectibles, Community and Diversity, Collaborative Arts, and CarasaPlatform (CaaP). Regarding the

announcement, Gaurav Gupta – MG Motor India said: “As an AutoTech brand, innovation has always been the driving force behind MG. With this new initiative, we are taking a step towards the socialization of the NFT. As it evolves, it aims to bring together MG owners, fans, MGCC members and the wider community to celebrate and own valuable digital creatives in many forms. We are extending our existing relationship with KoineArth to advance into the NFT, and the proceeds of this first sale will be used to support MG SEWA’s public works.”

Praphul Chandra Founder KoineArth said: NFT is exciting for us. At KoineArtth, we strive to create an immortal legacy of our most loved brands through trusted NFTs.Our MG collection is based on INR and GST, along with unique authentication certificates for buyers using the blockchain. We look forward to fruitful collaboration with the brand and the development of NFT.”