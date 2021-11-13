Today’s gasoline and diesel prices: Prices have remained stable for more than a week. Rates as of today

Petrol and diesel rates in several cities across the country, including the national capital Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and others, remained steady on Saturday. In Delhi, a litre of petrol costs 103.97 rupees and a litre of diesel costs 86.67 rupees at the moment.

Petrol and diesel prices in the country’s financial capital have stayed unchanged at 109.98/litre and 94.14/litre, respectively.

In Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost 104.67 and 89.79 rupees and 101.40 and 91.43 rupees, respectively.

In Bengaluru, a litre of petrol costs 100.58 rupees, while a litre of diesel costs 85.01 rupees. In Hyderabad, a litre of petrol costs 108.20 rupees, while a litre of diesel costs 94.62 rupees.

Prices vary by state, based on the prevalence of local taxes and transit costs.

Following the government of India’s decision to decrease national excise duty on petrol and diesel by 5 and 10 percent, respectively, 25 states and union territories have reduced VAT on fuel and diesel to provide assistance to consumers, according to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Maharashtra, NCT of Delhi, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh, and Rajasthan, according to the government, are among the 11 states and union territories that have not reduced VAT on petrol and diesel. “The UT government of Lakshadweep procures Kerala-paid VAT petrol and diesel. In the UT, there is now no tax on gasoline or diesel “According to the government.