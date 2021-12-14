Infinix Note 11 series launched in India with MediaTek Helio chipset

Hong Kong smartphone maker Infinix has finally launched the Infinix Note 11 series devices in India after a long wait since the announcement of the smartphone. The entire Note 11 series will include multiple devices, but the company has decided to launch only two smartphone models in India: the Infinix Note 11 and the Infinix Note 11S. While more devices are expected to hit the market in the near future, there are currently two devices for users to choose from.

Specifications of the Devices

The Infinix Note 11 comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels (FHD+), 60Hz refresh rate, 100 IP3 color gamut, 100,000:1 contrast ratio, 650 nits maximum brightness, and 91% screen-to-body ratio. . , and dewdrop notch. The Infinix Note 11S, on the other hand, features a 6.78-inch IPS LCD panel with 2460 x 1080p (FHD+) resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and front center punching for selfies. shooter.

Speaking of the features inside these devices, the Note 11 model is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 chipset, while the Note 11S model comes with a MediaTek Helio G96 processor. In terms of device camera modules, all Infinix Note 11 series smartphones come with triple rear cameras. The Infinix Note 11 is equipped with a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor and artificial intelligence sensor. The Infinix Note 11S model, on the other hand, has a 50MP main camera, but 2MP macro photography and a 2MP depth sensor as secondary cameras.

Both smartphones in this series are equipped with a side fingerprint scanner. Both devices have a 5,000mAh battery and support 33W fast charging technology. The device runs Android 11 and shares common features such as stereo speakers, a microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Price and Availability

Speaking of the device retail price in India, the Infinix Note 11 comes with one storage option that offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, priced at Rs 11,999. The Infinix Note 11S, on the other hand, comes with two storage options. The first model offers 6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage and is priced at Rs 12,999, the other model with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage is Rs 14,999. For those interested in purchasing the

device, the Infinix Note 11 will be available on Flipkart on December 20th and the Infinix Note 11S will be available on the same platform on December 23rd at 12pm.