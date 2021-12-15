WhatsApp users can now check their voice messages before sending them. Here’s how.

The Meta (formerly Facebook) WhatsApp instant messaging app implements a feature that allows users to preview WhatsApp voice messages before sending them. The instant messaging app announced this feature on Tuesday. WhatsApp claims that voice memos “make users closer to friends and family”. This feature is considered an easier and faster way to send messages when users need to deliver them. This feature is rolling out to all Android and iOS users and will roll out to all devices in the next few days.

New feature allows users to preview voice memos before sending them. There is currently no way to preview voice memos before sending them. To listen to WhatsApp voice memos before sending, you have to do some tricks, but there is no direct option for this. Previously, this feature was rumored to be available multiple times to all WhatsApp users. Now that this feature is available to all users, let’s see how to preview a voice message.

Open a chat window.

Touch the microphone and slide it up to lock hands-free.

Start speaking.

Once finished, tap stop

Tap play to listen to your recording. You can also tap any part of the recording to play it from that timestamp.

Tap the trash can to delete the voice message, or tap send to send it.