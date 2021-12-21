B’day Special: From Expressions to Dance, Govinda Remains the Undisputed King

The reputation Govinda achieved in the 80s and 90s was unparalleled in the industry. With hit after hit, upbeat songs, unparalleled dance moves, perfect comedic timing, Govinda has proven herself as the number one hero. 1. The actor at the same time not only made the audience admire with his charisma but also dominated the box office with his appearance on the screen.

The veteran actor turns 58 on Tuesday. Being different from the rest of the stars, Govinda had a peerless style.

That`s why it is often said that many action and romantic heroes came but no one could take Govinda`s place. On the occasion of his birthday, let us tell you why Govinda was different from the rest of the actors.

Street dance was the real USP of Govinda. Even today, his iconic dance numbers create magic on the dance floor. Be it songs like Ankhiyon se goli mare, Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye, Tujhe mirchi lagi to, UP wala thumka lagoon, people can`t stop themselves from shaking a leg to them.

Vibrant colourful clothes

Govinda with his vibrant colourful dressing style amazed the audience every time he stepped out in public. Be it red pants, colourful shirts, or multicolour sunglasses, the actor made everything a fashion statement.

Vibrant Songs

Govinda`s films songs were enough to create a craze among the audience for the actor. Govinda`s unmatched dance moves with his songs were just icing on the cake for the cine lovers. There are many movies, including Hero No. 1, Coolie No. 1, Raja Babu, Haseena Maan Jayegi, Saajan Chale Sasural, whose songs are still performed at parties today.

Extraordinary performer

Govinda has produced a number of notable romantic and action films, but the actor has become a household name for his comedies. There are many movies including Joru Ka Ghulam, Pardesi Babu, Hero No. 1, Jodi No. 1, Sajan Chale Sasural that have become blockbusters, making Govinda the best star.

Swag on Point

Known for high energy and strong performance, Govinda’s spoils are always on point. With her masculine personality and quirky style, Govinda often delights her fans.