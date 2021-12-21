Harry Potter’s Return to Hogwarts Trailer: Daniel Radcliffe arrives in Diagon Alley, Emma Watson cries and hugs Rupert Grint

Harry Potter Returns to Hogwarts Trailer: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint return to Hogwarts with the rest of the cast. Watch the video here.

The Harry Potter Return to Hogwarts trailer has been cut by HBO Max, and the cast is taking fans back to the Wizarding World. Daniel Radcliffe, who plays Harry Potter, is seen walking down the deserted Diagon Alley. He reunites with Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) at Hogwarts. Many other members can also be seen in the trailer.

The Great Hall of Hogwarts served as the setting for the actors’ meeting. Small conversations take place in common rooms and classrooms. A preview of Platform 9 ¾ with the Hogwarts Express on pause is also featured in the trailer.

The trailer features the actors recalling the movies, as well as the festivities in the Great Hall. Emma is seen hugging Tom Felton, who plays Draco Malfoy in the film.

Emma said: “It’s as if time doesn’t pass and a lot of time has passed.” Daniel says that what scares him is “the implication that the most important thing in our lives has been done”, and that seeing people “happy” because they realize that “it’s not like that” “.

The trailer shows scenes from the special, including interviews with Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes and Gary Oldman. Actors such as Robbie Coltrane, Jason Isaacs, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis and Evanna Lynch also feature in the trailer.

Helena says that one of the “highlights” for her was in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, when she “had to pose as Hermione as Bellatrix Lestrange” while they entered Gringotts. During a conversation with Daniel, she said, “I still have teeth,” and put them on while they laughed.

Ralph has revealed how his sister’s 1012-year-olds react when considering whether or not to play Voldemort. “You have to do it! They told him.

Emma, ​​Rupert and Daniel gathered in the Gryffindor common room. We heard him say, “When things got really dark and really hard times, there’s something about Harry Potter that makes life richer.” Rupert added: “There was a close bond that we will always have. We are Family. We will always be a part of each other’s lives. Hermione and Rupert kissed as she wiped her eyes.

Reacting to the trailer, one fan said, “I hope they pay tribute to Alan Rickman. He’s the phenomenon in every HP movie. One wrote: “Am I the only one watching this trailer with my mouth open and feeling like a little kid again?” They brought back so many memories for me that I can’t wait for this! Another user commented: “Oh my gosh I really can’t. Goosebumps. Biggest smile on my face throughout this trailer. And when I was done, I started crying. One fan wrote: “Harry Potter really has magic. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, which kicked off the series, was released in November 2001 and the special will celebrate the series’ 20th anniversary.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts will also star filmmakers David Heyman, Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuaron, Mike Newell and David Yates in the special.