83 Box Office Day 4 (Early Trending): Average Show Show, 100 Crore Mark looks tougher now

Usually, with positive word of mouth, movies present a stronghold on the first Monday. But here, the results are truly shocking, as no one is sure why the film failed to gain traction. The Covid effect is certainly there, but it will have little impact. Speaking of pickup Day 4, 83 had sales of 6,50-7.50 crore, following the initial trend. Total Indian box office is currently 53,50-54.50 crore. For a normal movie, this might be a reasonable number in a business day, but here the case is different. This Ranveer Singh star has a huge investment behind him.

Quality aside, the signs aren’t good for 83 if we’re just talking about the box office results. From there, 100 crore looks a bit tough as Shahid Kapoor’s jersey will take away some of the crowd this Friday, bringing the solo race to a close. Additionally, SpiderMan: No Way Home and Pushpa will continue to operate in their multiplex and single-screen hubs, respectively.