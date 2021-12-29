Taarak Mehta’s old Sonu left the acting world, now doing this work

Sonu aka Jheel Mehta, who was once a key member of the Tappu army of “ Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah`, is now quite tall. She quit the show a long time ago and now she’s started grooming people.

New Delhi: The TV show “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah” has been pleasing people for a long time. People really like all the characters in this show. Especially Sonu. So far, the two Sonu have changed in the series. The name of the first Sonu is Jheel Mehta and the name of the second Sonu is Nidhi Bhanushali. You must have read a lot about actress Nidhi Bhanushali but today we will tell you about Jheel Mehta. Jheel Mehta, who played Sonu earlier, received a lot of love from everyone. As a child artist, she has earned a special place in people’s hearts. At the same time, recently some photos of Jheel Mehta are especially famous on social networks. Fans are surprised to know who. These images also show what this Sonu is actually doing?

Lake becomes a makeup artist

Seeing this post by Sonu, ie John Mehta, it looks like he has started the job of grooming everyone. Meaning, she became a makeup artist. You can also say that her mother is also a makeup artist. In addition to being a makeup artist, Jheel Mehta also works as a social media manager at a private e-commerce company. After working on the show for four years, Sonu ie John Mehta said goodbye to the show and there was a good reason behind it. In fact, at this point, Sonu’s tenth exam was already in her head and it was not easy to manage her studies because of the program, so she said goodbye to the program.