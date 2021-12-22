After Twitter fights with Chetan Bhagat and mocks his books, R Madhavan offers a clear explanation

R Madhavan set the record shortly after excavating Chetan Bhagat and wrote in a series of tweets on Monday. Actor R Madhavan set the record shortly after his seemingly nasty argument with author Chetan Bhagat on Twitter. He confirmed speculation that this was part of a “publicity exercise” for their recently released Netflix series Decoupled.

Responding to a fan, Madhavan wrote, “Hey sure, it was scripted. @chetan_bhagat is my brother… we were just doing promotional exercises. Chetan replied to the actor, “(Heart emoji), you are my brother.”

R Madhavan revealed that his fight with Chetan Bhagat was scripted. Twitter users reacted to the revelation. “Great strategy ngl, looking for the movie now after watching all the steaks,” said one. “The use of emojis abandoned him. I should have used a more passive active emoji,” advised another. “A friendly joke doesn’t do much harm even when it’s scripted,” wrote a third. Madhavan and Chetan seem to be squabbling over the age-old “movies for books” debate. When Madhavan said he’s leaning towards cinema, Chetan asked, “Have you ever heard anyone say that the movie is better than the book?”

“YES! 3 idiots,” replied Madhavan. The film, in which the actor plays an engineering student, is based on Chetan’s book Five Points Someone.

Chetan also looks at awards in Bollywood , saying that he’d rather win a Pulitzer than something at a “pan masala-branded award.” He also suggested that Madhavan be remembered as “Farhan from that movie.” Madhavan said he prefers “300 crore club” to a bestseller and has reminded Chetan of his iconic roles over the years. “I am not known as Farhan. I am also known as Manu from Tanu Weds Manu, Kartikh from Alaipayuthey and my favorite, Maddy kyunki mein rehta hoon sab ke dil mein (because I live in the center of everything in the world),” he wrote, finally adding a reference to Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, his first Bollywood film.