Dhanush says Sonam Kapoor is a better lead than Sara Ali Khan, to which she responded: “Not offensive at all”

Dhanush, in a recent conversation with Karan Johar, was asked who he thinks he is the best actor to work with, with Sara Ali Khan and Sonam Kapoor as options. The actor, with no ulterior motives, chose Sonam.

The actors worked together on Raanjhanaa, Dhanush’s first Bollywood film. Directed by Aanand L Rai, Raanjhanaa was released in 2013 and was one of the biggest hits of that year.

Appearing on Koffee Shots With Karan, as part of a promotion for his upcoming film Atrangi Re, Dhanush was asked to choose between two actors in a quick shot. When Dhanush chose Sonam, Sara replied: “Well, no offense at all. I am losing my basket, I am losing…”

Dhanush then explained that Sonam will be very special to him as she is his first actor in Bollywood. “Don’t take away the kind, sweet, fun (that) Sara (brings) on the set of Atrangi Re, Sonam because she’s so special, she’s my first main character in the movie. Hindi and a guy from the south. here, and she made me feel very comfortable and very nice to me. I am very grateful for that,” he said.

During the episode, Dhanush also confessed that he was “worried” if Sara could play the role of Rinku in Atrangi Re. “Honestly, I was a bit nervous. He was an important role and a very difficult character to play. I asked Aanand ji: “How many movies has she done? He told me.” 2, 3 movies at the time, I said, “Can she get away with this?” He admitted, however, that director Aanand L Rai spoke to reassure Dhanush.

Atrangi Re also stars Akshay Kumar. The film skipped the theatrical release and streamed on Disney + Hotstar.