Tiger Shroff gives insight into his eye injury when he shot for Ganapath: Part 1; Look at the photos

Tiger Shroff has brought a pleasant surprise to his huge fans after announcing Ganapath: Part One. In addition to starring Kriti Sanon in the lead role, the action thriller will feature Tiger in the lead role and he has reported that he will be seen performing incredible action sequences for the same. In fact, he started filming for the film in the UK over a month ago and worked hard on Ganapath: Part 1

And while the 2nd year student actor who is very active on social media, regularly shares original videos on Instagram in the midst of her filming schedule. Now, according to recent updates, Tiger was injured while filming Ganapath: Part 1. Yes! You read correctly. Herpanti suffered an eye injury and he even saw similar injuries on social media. The photo shows Tiger with swollen eyes and dark blue marks around his eyes. He captioned the image as follows: “Damn it is coming.. #Ganapath finally countdownnn”.

Besides Tiger and Kriti, Ganapath: Part 1 will also star Elli Avram in an important role. That’s not all. Pinkvilla just learned that directors have approached Amitabh Bachchan to play Tiger’s father in the film. “Tiger plays a martial artist in the film, while his on-screen father was also a boxer in his early days. The character is an important part of the script, and the creators were keen to include Mr. Bachchan for the role. However, they still have to determine the date and the remaining procedures. While most of the film will be shot in the UK, Tiger and Kriti have both made it to London. Filming is expected to take about two months,” a source close to the film said.