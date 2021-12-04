Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain wedding: The lovebirds offer glimpses of their pre-wedding rituals

Ankita Lohande and Vicki Jain are getting married this month. The Lovebirds recently started using pens on social media to peek at pre-wedding rituals. Dressed up in traditional costumes, we can’t get enough of Ankita and Vicki. The actress looked gorgeous in a green sari and blouse with a pink edging, while the groom chose a white jacket and nightgown. The two will be married on the 14th, and will have a three-day romance from December 12th.



Recently, an official told BT, “I sent wedding invitations to my loved ones. The Mehendi ceremony will be held on December 12th and their engagement will be in the evening. On the evening of December 13th, the two will have a Kaldi ceremony and prizes. The wedding will be followed by a reception the next morning and evening.” The 4,444 star started dating in 2017 and got engaged last year. Ankita’s best friend told the couple about their important day, “The wedding will be held on December 12th.” It runs for three days, from the 1st to the 14th, and the list ends with many celebrities attending her wedding. And Badshah could be one of them.