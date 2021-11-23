Breaking! Kamal Haasan is hospitalized suddenly. issued a shocking statement.

There are reports of

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan being suddenly admitted to the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Porur, Chennai. The legendary star herself shared her health on social networks.



Kamal, who was in the US last week to launch a clothing brand, wrote in Tamil: He was quarantined at the hospital. It’s time for him to realize that the pandemic isn’t over yet and be careful.”

Kamal was scheduled to join Vikram filming in Coimbatore while filming for Big Boss 5 last week. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj planned to shoot the scene with Kamal’s three characters, Vijay Setupati and Fahad Faasil. It is not yet known whether scenes unrelated to Ulaganagan will be filmed or postponed.