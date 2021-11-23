Priyanka Chopra kicks Jonas out of a name, not a life.

On November 22, Priyanka Chopra Jonas removed “Chopra Jonas” from her Twitter and Instagram profile. On photo-sharing platforms and microblogging sites, her profile is now Priyanka.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas left the internet engulfed in excitement by just removing “Chopra Jonas” from her own Twitter and her Instagram name. Social media users soon started speculating that Priyanka and Nick Jonas would divorce three years after they got married. However, a friend of Priyanka confirmed to IndiaToday.in that such a message was fake.

PRIYANKA AND NICK DON'T PREPARE FOR DIVORCE.

“All these divorce rumors are ridiculous. Priyanka wants to use this name in her future projects, so she uses her own. The other assumptions are not true. Besides, she dumped ‘Chopra’ as well as ‘Jonas’ on social media,” said her friend.

A friend said that Priyanka always cuts the internet. Well, she did it again.

But one fan had an interesting moment. He asked what if Nick used Priyanka’s surname and now calls himself Nick Jonas Chopra. This will be something!



Priyanka recently reunited with her husband Nick Jonas for a Jonas Brothers Family Roast gig in the US and had to share her adorable photos with him. Priyanka shared a photo of the two hugging each other via her Instagram story. Priyanka signed the photo “My Happy Place (sic)”. Priyanka flew to America to meet the Jonas family for her family’s hot Jonas. The special will premiere on Netflix on November 23rd.

Priyanka and Nick were married in December 2018 at the Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur. The couple held two weddings, a Hindu and a Christian, to honor each other’s traditions.