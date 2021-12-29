BTS: Watch Jimin hilariously compare himself to Shin-chan, Jungkook goof around

BTS: Jimin and Jungkook went wrong and enjoyed the beach in a new video. They also posed for their Butter photo shoot. Watch the video here. BTS members Jimin and Jungkook appeared in a new Bangtan Bomb video as they goofy, pose and enjoy the beach. The video was posted to Bangtan TV’s YouTube channel on Tuesday and is taken from version 4 of the group member’s Butter concept photo. Earlier this year, BTS released the song Butter. The video begins with BTS member Jimin running towards the waves, then back to the beach. In the video, he says, “Oh, it freezes. That’s fun.” Then he headed back to the water with a swimming buoy.

Jimin poses for his personal photos by jumping in the water, running in a fun pose, trying to jump inside the float. He then went to the cameraman to check his footage.

After seeing them, he laughed and said, “My ass is like Crayon Shinchan. One of the crew said, “Even from behind, you’re cute.” Jimin smiled and added, “I look so sentimental.” Crayon Shinchan is a Japanese manga series that first appeared in a Japanese magazine in 1990. The following video shows Jungkook standing with his hands in his pockets. When the camera turned to him, he said, “I haven’t seen a crystal clear ocean in a long time. I really want to go to the beach. The weather is not that cold. That’s very wonderful. ”

Jungkook then stretched and ran away from the camera. Sitting some distance on the beach, he was seen enjoying the water. BTS shared photos from the Butter photo shoot of members RM, Jin, Suga, JHope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook in June of this year. The group released the single Butter earlier this year and it became the longest running Billboard Hot 100 song of the year, staying at number one for nine weeks. The song broke several records, including the biggest music video debut on YouTube. It garnered 108.2 million views in 24 hours. BTS later also released a remixed version of Butter, starring American rapper Megan Thee Stallion, with an additional rap.