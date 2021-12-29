Human trailer: Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari lead medical thriller about drug trials. Watch

The Disney+ Hotstar Human series is created and directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah along with Mozez Singh. It stars Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari, Vishal Jethwa and Ram Kapoor, among others.

The trailer for the new Disney Plus web series Hotstar Human, starring Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari, in the lead roles has been released. The series was created and directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah along with Mozez Singh.

At the beginning of the trailer, it is claimed that the basic premise of the series is about human drug trials. It also sheds light on how the tests are conducted, who is signing up and whether they are aware of the dangers involved, especially in a country like India.

You get an answer as Human’s trailer progresses. Meanwhile, we get to know Shefali Shah’s character, Dr. Gauri Nath, a 45-year-old doctor, owner of a prestigious hospital called Manthan and a ‘hero of society’. Then we will see Dr. Saira Sabbarwal, Dr. Gauri’s “best find”. And right after that, we get a glimpse of the chaos that ensues in their lives as this drug experiment leaves death and destruction in its wake. Actor Vishal N Jethwa, who won critical acclaim for his performance in Mardaani 2, also has a major role.

The program’s official synopsis reads: “The pharmaceutical giant uses India’s lax clinical trial rules to speed up new drug development, despite deadly side effects . Meanwhile, Dr. Saira Sabharwal, 35, got her dream job at Bhopal’s first hospital under the mentorship of 45-year-old Dr. Gauri Nath. Saira grew up under Gauri’s tutelage and as the two women began to form a deep bond around their commitment to medical careers. However, a shocking discovery throws their lives into chaos when their story merges with that of a young migrant worker, Mangu, who is poised to wreak havoc on the health system.

For Shefali Shah, the web series about Him is “extremely relevant and accessible at this time”. Speaking on the show, she said: “When I read the script, I couldn’t help but imagine our current scenario, a world of hospitals and vaccine trials. It makes humanity question and everything that happens in it is kept intact. Gauri Nath is someone you rarely meet. He’s one of the most complicated characters I’ve played, and completely out of my comfort zone. It is unpredictable and cannot be deciphered. Man is a Pandora’s box of emotions, actions, and consequences. And you’ll never know what struck you from the dark depths of its complexity.

To get into her character of a doctor, Kirti Kulhari spoke to a number of doctors, including her sister and brother-in-law who are also doctors. She also met with a psychologist to discuss some aspects of her personality. “I basically got into the mindset and world of doctors, talking to a lot of people and understanding different aspects of how they function in and out of the workspace,” says Kulhari. Speaking about working with Shefali Shah and his experience working on Human, the actor said in a statement: “It has been an absolute joy and honor to play Dr. Saira Sabharwal. Play as a doctor on screen, a world that I don’t know at all because my sister and brother-in-law are doctors. Man is such a complex and complex story that it immediately captivated me.

Kulhari added, "Having Shefali Shah on the same show as me really excites me. He's someone I really admire and I really enjoy his work as an actor. The cast and I are excited to share the screen space with her."

Human will begin streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on January 14, 2022.