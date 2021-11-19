Prithviraj Trailer: Akshay Kumar And Manushi Chhillar

Prithviraj: Release Date, Trailer, Songs, Cast

Release Date 21 January 2022

Language Hindi

Genre Biography, Drama

Cast Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar

Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar Director Chandraprakash Dwivedi

Writer Chandra Prakash Dwivedi

Cinematography Manush Nandan

Music Ankit Balhara, Sanchit Balhara, Shankar Mahadevan, Loy Mendonsa, Ehsaan Noorani.

Producer Aditya Chopra

Production Yash Raj Films

Certificate U/A

About Prithviraj (2022)

Prithviraj is an upcoming Bollywood drama based on the true story of Prithviraj Chauhan. The director of this regular drama is Chandraprakash Dvivedi. The role of Prithviraj will be Akshay Kumar, and the female lead will be Miss World Manushi Chillar, who will play the role of Sanyogita, Prithviraj’s lover. In this regular drama, Manushi Chillar makes her debut as Yash Raj Films. The release date of Prithviraj is scheduled for January 21, 2021.