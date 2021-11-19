3:06 pm - Friday November 19, 2021
Prithviraj Trailer: Akshay Kumar And Manushi Chhillar

Prithviraj: Release Date, Trailer, Songs, Cast

  • Release Date                 21 January 2022
  • Language                        Hindi
  • Genre                               Biography, Drama
  • Cast                                   Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar
  • Director                          Chandraprakash Dwivedi
  • Writer                              Chandra Prakash Dwivedi
  • Cinematography          Manush Nandan
  • Music                               Ankit Balhara, Sanchit Balhara, Shankar Mahadevan,                                                                           Loy Mendonsa, Ehsaan Noorani.
  • Producer                        Aditya Chopra
  • Production                    Yash Raj Films
  • Certificate                      U/A

About Prithviraj (2022)
Prithviraj is an upcoming Bollywood drama based on the true story of Prithviraj Chauhan. The director of this regular drama is Chandraprakash Dvivedi. The role of Prithviraj will be Akshay Kumar, and the female lead will be Miss World Manushi Chillar, who will play the role of Sanyogita, Prithviraj’s lover. In this regular drama, Manushi Chillar makes her debut as Yash Raj Films. The release date of Prithviraj is scheduled for January 21, 2021.

