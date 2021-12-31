Valimai Trailer: Ajith Is A Man On A Mission In The High-Octane Action Thriller

New Delhi: The highly anticipated trailer for Ajith Valimai’s thriller was released on Thursday and it’s been all the rage since its release. The trailer begins with Ajith Kumar and Huma Qureshi tracking down a gang of backpackers. Aside from the motorcycle chase scene, the trailer also features some high-octane action sequences.

Check out the trailer of Valimai here:

Kartkeya Gummakonda plays the villain, and Ajith plays a police officer on duty. Ahead of the trailer’s release, the directors shared a video of the making of the film, where Ajith performed all of the stunts herself. Filming of the film was halted due to the pandemic and was closed. However, he will be ready to debut on Pongal.

Earlier this month, film producer Boney Kapoor, on his new Instagram profile, shared a BTS moment with Ajith and wrote, “Bold, fearless, real commitment. I enjoyed the journey so much. Director Valimai. Looking forward to the journey ahead. ”

In addition to Ajith Kumar, the highly anticipated film also stars Huma Qureshi, Karthikeya, Bani, Sumithra, Achyunth Kumar, Yogi Babu, Raj Ayyappa, Pugazh , among others. The film is written and directed by H Vinoth. It was co-produced by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor.