Mahesh Babu @ 10th place in the list of Most Beautiful Men in 2021

Mahesh Babu, Prince of Tollywood, and youngest son of legendary actor and superstar Krishna, is known for his beauty, charisma, acting and dancing abilities. 6 ′ 3 ″ tall, very childish and charming, Mahesh Babu has become a Tollywood idol with a string of resounding successes. Mahesh is a star with great openings for his films, across both Andhra

Pradesh and Chennai.

Now, according to the latest reports, another feather has been added to the crown of Tollywood’s most handsome and charming actor, Mahesh Babu.

According to the latest report,

Mahesh Babu is ranked in the top 10 most handsome men in the world in 2021.

He is ranked 10th most handsome in the world in 2021.

Telugu superstar

Mahesh Babu is the only actor from South India to have achieved this feat. Robert Pattinson, the head of The Batman list, topped the list while the

th Bollywood actor, Bollywood’s Greek god Hrithik Roshan came in at 3rd place.

In terms of work, Mahesh Babu is currently at No. 3. is working with award-winning national actress Keerthy Suresh

in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, directed by Geetha Govindam’s Parasuram, which will be released on April 1st.