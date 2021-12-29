Urfi showed her bold style in sari and told her new year plan, said – on the bed…

Urfi Javed shared her new photos on social networks. In these photos, posing in a sari, Urfi has revealed her fabled new year plans.

New Delhi: How to welcome the new year.. people are making this plan these days. Some are busy preparing to leave the station, while others are getting ready to pick up this year at home. But if you know Urfi Javed’s New Year’s plans, then you’ll be silent. Urfi has shared several photos of himself on social media, which he revealed in the post.

Sari mein bikhera jalava

Urfi Javed has shared many photos wearing sari on social media. In these photos, Urfi is seen in a yellow printed saree. While matching the saree, Urfi did a different hairstyle. After that, Urfi put on light makeup. In the photo, Urfi shows off her bold style with a deep neckline.

Said this about Happy New Year

The legend that Urfi Javed wrote with these images caught everyone’s attention. Urfi wrote in the caption: “ I am very sick right now. Maybe I have to spend my new years in bed. But I want the same thing to a large extent.

Before wearing a red dress

Earlier, Urfi shared one such photo in a red dress, where your eyes would be glued to her plunging neckline and not the entire dress. In this photo shoot, Urfi wears a red dress. In it only Deepneck is seen. The special feature is that this is the first dress of its kind in Urfi’s strange dress in which her whole body is covered. However, this happens very rarely with Urfi.

Photo session performed to the tune of the song

This Urfi video shoot is also very special because in this shoot, Urfi (Urfi Javed) used still images in addition to video shots. Along with that, music plays in the background of the photo session, which is Urfi’s favorite song. It was Urfi who made this information when she shared this photo shoot on her official Instagram account. Sharing about this, Urfi wrote in the caption – “My favorite song”.

