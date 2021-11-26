On Constitution Memorial Day, Prime Minister Modi shared part of BR Ambed Carr’s speech.Constitution Day is celebrated every year on November 26th, celebrating the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constitutional Assembly on that day in 1949. On Constitution Memorial Day

, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered India’s first president, Rajendra Prasad and Dr. BRAmbedkar, chair of the Constitutional Drafting Committee, emphasized the importance of a document outlining the rights and obligations of both the government and the people.

“I pray from the bottom of my heart to the citizens on Constitution Memorial Day. On that special day, he shared part of his PhD. Ambedkar at the Constitutional Assembly on November 4, 1948, was a drafting committee member. It has moved a motion to approve the draft constitution approved by the Society, “Modi said in a tweet.

“No matter how beautiful, well-organized, and powerful the Constitution is, it cannot do anything unless it is guided by the true, fearless, selfless servants of the land. This feeling from the doctor. Rajendra Prasad is like a guide, “he tweeted in Hindi.

It came into effect on January 26, 1950, in honor of India's first Minister of Justice, BR Ambedkar. According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), President Ram Nath Kovind will chair the parliamentary program and will be attended by Prime Minister Modi as part of the Constitution Memorial Day celebration. Modi deals with a parliamentary event starting at 11:00 am. Prime Minister

will also hold a two-day Constitution Memorial Day celebration hosted by the Supreme Court at 5:30 pm and address the prestigious rally.

President Covind publishes a digital version of the Constitutional Debate, a digital version of the calligraphy copy of the Indian Constitution, and an updated version of the document that reflects all previous changes.

Federal Minister Prarahad Joshi announced on Tuesday that Vice President Benkaia Naidu, Lok Sabha spokesman, Om Birla and various other officials will also participate in the program. The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs said the event would be held by the Secretariat and a spokesman for Lok Sabha.