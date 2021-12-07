Hey Ayushmann Hurrana, why only on Mondays? I’m glad to see this picture on the day of the week.

Hey Ayushmann Hurrana, why only on Mondays? I’m happy to see this picture on the day of the week. Hard to beat the morning blues? Then Ayushmann Hurran’s latest social media uploads are the solution to all your problems. The actor shared a “Monday Motivation” postcard on Instagram. And oh boy. Shots make our hearts beat faster. But why? Snapshots taken directly from his gym diary.

Here we can’t take our eyes off Ayuschmann’s well-crafted body. As the caption, the actor used the hashtags “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui” and “Monday Motivation” for his new film, which will be released on December 10th. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CW-LR7mILdo/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Ayushmann Khurran’s wife, writer Tahira Kashyap, left a red eye and shot an emoji below the post. This isn’t the first time Ayuschmann Hurrana has uploaded a workout photo of her to promote her own film. Not long ago, an actor uploaded a video and said, “Ashiki countdown has begun! Let’s find out together in this 8-day love story. Get ready to celebrate your love in theaters with Chandigarh Karaashiki on December 10th.

” The video begins with Ayuschmann exercising. After a while, the movie title and release date appear in bright colors. The video ends with a movie poster. The title song Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is heard in the background.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiki Directed by Abhishek Kapoor. In addition to Chandigarh Kare Aashiki, Ayushman Hurran also has Dr. G and Annek in his kitty.