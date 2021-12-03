Prime Minister Modi launches the InFinity Fintech Forum today. More than 70 countries participated

According to an official statement by the Prime Minister`s Office (PMO), the summit is set to see participation from more than 70 nations, while Indonesia, South Africa and the United Kingdom are partner countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a leadership Forum on Financial Technology (FinTech) on Friday. This is the first edition of the summit and will be inaugurated via virtual conference.

The twoday summit will bring together the leading minds of the world in business and technology to come together to discuss how technology and innovation can be leveraged by the FinTech industry for inclusive growth and serving humanity at large. It is being hosted by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) under the aegis of the Government of India in collaboration with GIFT City and Bloomberg.

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister urged youngsters, especially those in the world of startups, tech and innovation to participate in the summit as he said it “will set the tone for stakeholders to think beyond conventional mindset, and approach and discuss new trends in SpaceTech, GreenTech, AgriTech, quantum computing and more.”

According to PMO, the agenda of the forum will focus on the theme of ‘Beyond’, with various subthemes including FinTech beyond boundaries, with governments and businesses focussing beyond the geographical boundaries in the development of global stack to promote financial inclusiveness; FinTech beyond Finance, by having convergence with emerging areas such as SpaceTech, GreenTech and AgriTech to drive sustainable development.

It will also include FinTech Beyond Next, with a focus on how quantum computing could impact the nature of the Fintech industry in the future and promote new opportunities.

Finance ministers of Malaysia and Indonesia are among the key speakers. Mukesh Ambani, chairman of the Reliance Industries; SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son, IBM Corporation Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna and Kotak Mahindra Bank’s CEO Uday Kotak are also among the speakers.