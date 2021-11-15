Expected to launch Redmi Note 11T 5G in India on November 30, Suggested Specs

The Redmi Note 11T 5G launch event in India is scheduled to take place on November 30. The new Redmi Note phone is rumored to be the popular version of the Redmi Note 11 that launched in China last month. . Along with the launch date, some specifications of the Redmi Note 11T 5G have also been announced online ahead of the official announcement. The smartphone will be available in three configurations and will offer up to 128 GB of onboard storage.

Redmi Note 11T 5G India launch date (tentative)

91Mobiles in collaboration with consultant Ishan Agarwal has announced the India launch date of Redmi Note 11T 5G. The smartphone is said to be available in the country as the successor to the Redmi Note 10T 5G launched in July. Although the price details of the Redmi Note 11T 5G are yet to be revealed, the phone is. This is said to be designed to satisfy the lower mid-range segment in the Indian market.

The tipster also claims that the Redmi Note 11T 5G will be available in the base 6GB + 64GB storage variant – along with 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB options. Additionally, the phone is said to come in three distinct color options, Aquamarine Blue, Matte Black, and Stardust White.

Redmi Note 11T 5G Specifications (Tentative)

Along with the launch date and configuration, this trick claims to have details on the specifications of the Redmi Note 11T 5G. The smartphone is said to feature a 6.6-inch FullHD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) display with 90 Hz refresh rate and 240 Hz refresh rate. It is also expected to be powered by the octacore MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, as well. LPDDR4X RAM up to 8 GB.

For photos and videos, the Redmi Note 11T 5G will come with a dual rear camera setup designed to feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, as well as an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The phone is said to also have a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor on the front.

Redmi Note 11T 5G will have up to 128 GB of UFS 2.2 memory. It can house a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

All the reported specifications of the Redmi Note 11T 5G are in line with the specifications of the Redmi Note 11 that launched in China last month, along with the Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Redmi Note 11 Pro. +. This corroborates an earlier report that also suggested rebranding the regular Redmi Note 11 for the Indian market. The phone was also revamped as Poco M4 Pro 5G last week.

The Xiaomi Redmi sub-brand made the official announcement at 11:11 am on Monday, where we expect the official details of the Redmi Note 11T 5G launch in India to be announced. In the meantime, it is safe to consider the reported information with a pinch of salt.