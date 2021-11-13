GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition: PC version pulled from sale as GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas Remastered are plagued by bugs and technical issues

Many fans are disappointed by the release of the highly anticipated remastered editions of GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas. Due to technical challenges with the official Rockstar Launcher, Rockstar Games has now discontinued distributing the PC version of the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition. When Rockstar Games revealed the remastered editions of GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and the renowned GTA San Andreas, it was intended to be a dream come true for Grand Theft Auto fans. Players were ecstatic to be able to play the legendary Grand Theft Auto games from the early 2000s again, thanks to enhanced graphics and sensible gameplay modifications. However, due to numerous problems and glitches in the remastered GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition, Rockstar has taken significant measures. According to many sources, Rockstar Games has temporarily halted sales of the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on PC via the official Rockstar Launcher. This move may have been prompted by several complaints from PC gamers who have been unable to launch the remastered versions of Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, or San Andreas because they crash on startup.

The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition (from US$59 on Amazon) runs poorly on consoles as well. We played GTA San Andreas Remastered on the Xbox One X and instantly observed choppy frame rates, asynchronous dialogue, and cutscenes that were actually chopped short. The somewhat obnoxious weather effects in GTA San Andreas, as well as the grotesque-looking upgraded character models in the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition, have enraged the GTA community. Hopefully, Rockstar Games will address all of these issues as soon as possible with the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition.