Oppo Reno 7 live photos reveal new camera design

Last month, Oppo Reno 7 appeared in renders, revealing a new design for the camera cluster. Today we see a live photo, confirming their authenticity.
The absence of a fingerprint and the protruding power key indicate an AMOLED display with the sensor placed underneath.
According to previous leaks, the panel will have a diagonal of 6.5 inches, manufactured by BOE and will have a refresh rate of 90Hz. The Reno 7 will be powered by the Dimensity 920 chipset and will likely feature a slightly improved 4,500mAh battery. The Reno series has a new lineup every 56 months, so the Reno 7 will launch in China.

